    82nd Airborne Division Flag Day Demonstration [Image 3 of 4]

    82nd Airborne Division Flag Day Demonstration

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Hubert Delany 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Spc. Robert Nill Tate, a field artillery firefinder operator with the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, helps fold a U.S. Flag at Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 11, as part of a Flag Day demonstration. Flag day, commemorates the adoption of the U.S Flag on June 14, 1777. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Flag Day Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

