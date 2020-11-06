Spc. Pablo Melendez, a field artillery firefinder operator with the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery, folds a American Flag at Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 11, as part of a Flag Day demonstration. Flag day, commemorates the adoption of the U.S. Flag on June 14, 1777. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6240548
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-AM237-106
|Resolution:
|3232x2155
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Flag Day Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
