A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot, assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron, based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, connects to a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, based out of RAF Mildenhall, U.K., during a Helicopter Air-to-Air Refuel, May 28, 2020, over Croatian waters. This 352 SOW air refueling capability enables platforms in the European Theatre to fly long distances without landing, extending the combat radius for pilots on complex missions. The event was part of the 352 SOWs training mission to enhance readiness and maintain a ready and capable force. Through this type of training, SOF members remain postured to execute global response operations and support multiple NATO allies and partners in the Black Sea and Balkans region during the global COVID-19 crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 05:47 Photo ID: 6240436 VIRIN: 200527-Z-EP075-023 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.04 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Commandos enhance airpower capabilities during helicopter air-to-air refuel over the Adriatic Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.