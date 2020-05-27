Two U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, based out of RAF Mildenhall, conduct helicopter procedures out of an MC-130J Commando II, during a helicopter air-to-air refuel, with a U.S. Air Force HH-60G, Pave Hawk pilot, assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron, based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, over Croatian waters, May 28, 2020. This 352 SOW air refueling capability enables platforms in the European Theatre to fly long distances without landing, extending the combat radius for pilots on complex missions. The event was part of the 352 SOWs training mission to enhance readiness and maintain a ready and capable force. Through this type of training, SOF members remain postured to execute global response operations and support multiple NATO allies and partners in the Black Sea and Balkans region during the global COVID-19 crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.13.2020 05:47 Photo ID: 6240435 VIRIN: 200527-Z-EP075-037 Resolution: 5961x3934 Size: 998.56 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Commandos enhance airpower capabilities during helicopter air-to-air refuel over the Adriatic Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.