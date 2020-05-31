Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commandos enhance airpower capabilities during helicopter air-to-air refuel over the Adriatic Sea

    Air Commandos enhance airpower capabilities during helicopter air-to-air refuel over the Adriatic Sea

    ADRIATIC SEA, CROATIA

    05.31.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot, assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron, based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, prepares to connect to a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, based out of RAF Mildenhall, U.K., during a Helicopter air-to-air refueling mission over Croatian waters, May 28, 2020. This 352 SOW air refueling capability enables platforms in the European theatre to fly long distances without landing, extending the combat radius for pilots on complex missions. The event was part of the 352 SOWs training mission to enhance readiness and maintain a ready and capable force. Through this type of training, SOF members remain postured to execute global response operations and support multiple NATO allies and partners in the Black Sea and Balkans region during the global COVID-19 crisis. (Courtesy photo)

