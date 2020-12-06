Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (left center), incoming commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, takes the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Brian Cummings, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems (right center), who was standing in for Gen. Gus Perna, commanding general Army Materiel Command June 12 during a virtual change of command ceremony at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 18:19 Photo ID: 6240040 VIRIN: 200612-A-PC730-920 Resolution: 1500x1127 Size: 283.83 KB Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Darren Werner assumes command of TACOM [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.