Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (left center), incoming commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, takes the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Brian Cummings, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems (right center), who was standing in for Gen. Gus Perna, commanding general Army Materiel Command June 12 during a virtual change of command ceremony at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 18:19
|Photo ID:
|6240040
|VIRIN:
|200612-A-PC730-920
|Resolution:
|1500x1127
|Size:
|283.83 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Darren Werner assumes command of TACOM [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan native takes command at Detroit Arsenal
LEAVE A COMMENT