Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell reliquishes command of TACOM

Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell (left), outgoing commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Brian Cummings, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems, who was standing in for Gen. Gus Perna during a virtual change of command June 12 at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan.

