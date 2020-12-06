Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell reliquishes command of TACOM [Image 1 of 3]

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell (left), outgoing commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Brian Cummings, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems, who was standing in for Gen. Gus Perna during a virtual change of command June 12 at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 18:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell reliquishes command of TACOM [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

