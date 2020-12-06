Michigan native takes command at Detroit Arsenal

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (left center), incoming commanding general Tank-automotive...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (left center), incoming commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, takes the unit colors from Maj. Gen. Brian Cummings, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems (right center), who was standing in for Gen. Gus Perna, commanding general Army Materiel Command June 12 during a virtual change of command ceremony at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan. see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, a Michigan native, assumed command of Tank-automotive and Armaments Command from Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell June 12 at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, in a virtual ceremony hosted by Gen. Gus Perna, commanding general Army Materiel Command from a temporary duty location in Washington, DC.



The requirement to hold a virtual ceremony was a result of continued social distancing and safety measures put in place in response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic. Maj. Gen. Brian Cummings, Program Executive Officer Ground Combat Systems, stood in for Perna locally during the ceremony.



Perna provided remarks following the passing of the unit colors and thanked the TACOM team for their resilience in the past few months for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I’m proud of your ability to be agile and adaptive against the enemy,” Perna said, “As we fight against the virus, we found ourselves executing things in different ways.”



Outgoing commanding general TACOM, Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell passed the command to Werner after almost two years leading TACOM where he managed the development, acquisition, fielding, and sustainment for Soldier and ground systems for the Army’s warfighters.



During his departing speech, Mitchell reflected on the accomplishments of his TACOM team, which include providing sustainment and maintenance readiness during record high equipment usage cycles and increased demand for repair parts. He also touted the command’s successes in improvement to TACOM’s Performance to Promise and modernization goals.



“It’s been an honor to have led this team of dedicated professionals,” said Mitchell, “It’s been the highlight of my career.”



Mitchell’s primary drive has been to develop and deliver readiness and help improve on the capabilities of TACOM and support the overall mission goals of AMC and the Army.



“Dan Mitchell and the TACOM team have improved supply availability for the United States Army for all of our weapon systems,” said Perna, “They have revolutionized and reformed [processes] and increased our capabilities so much that our Army fleets are at a readiness level that has never happened in my 34 years in service.



Mitchell will stay in the AMC family as he becomes the commanding general Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.



Perna also welcomed Werner to the TACOM and AMC family.



“Werner has the intellect, the work ethic, the drive, the determination and the persistence to the strategic level and take TACOM to the next level in support of our Army,” Perna said.



Werner comes to the Detroit Arsenal after serving as the commanding general for the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Fort Hood, Texas. He will now lead the supply chain and life cycle management and sustainment efforts for TACOM in support of active duty, reserve, and guard forces around the world.



“It is an honor to take over TACOM, the most important part of Army readiness that I have seen in my 32 years of service,” said Werner, “This command has contributed to the readiness of our forces more than any command and some of you have been there the entire time.”



Werner went on to say that he hoped to follow in the footsteps of Mitchell’s accomplishments and continue to help improve the capabilities of TACOM and help better support the warfighters.



About Tank-automotive and Armaments Command:



TACOM manages the Army's ground equipment supply chain, which constitutes about 60 percent of the Army's total equipment. If a Soldier drives it, shoots it, wears it or eats it, TACOM sustains it.



TACOM's Integrated Logistics Support Center executes repair parts planning and supply chain management for more than 3,500 weapon systems. These systems form the core of America's ground combat capability. When the force needs critical components delivered, whether at home or abroad, it depends on TACOM.



TACOM oversees six of the Army's manufacturing arsenals and maintenance depots across the United States, which are part of the Army's Organic Industrial Base. The industrial artisans from the Army's OIB deliver when the Army needs equipment manufactured, repaired, upgraded or modernized.



TACOM's workforce includes highly skilled and uniquely qualified professionals, from engineers and industrial artisans to senior logisticians and business analysts. The largely civilian workforce is critical to supporting Army readiness around the world.



The Detroit Arsenal, home to TACOM headquarters, is the only active-duty U.S. Army installation in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. Detroit Arsenal and its Michigan-based workforce of more than 6000 people contribute billions of dollars in economic impact to the region’s economy each year.