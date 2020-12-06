Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perna hosts TACOM Change of Command June 2020 [Image 2 of 3]

    Perna hosts TACOM Change of Command June 2020

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Gen. Gus Perna, commanding general Army Materiel Command, addresses the small crowd during a virtual change of command June 12 at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan. Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (seated left) assumed command of Tank-automotive and Armaments Command from Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell (seated right).

    Michigan native takes command at Detroit Arsenal

