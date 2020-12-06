Gen. Gus Perna, commanding general Army Materiel Command, addresses the small crowd during a virtual change of command June 12 at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan. Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (seated left) assumed command of Tank-automotive and Armaments Command from Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell (seated right).
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 18:19
|Photo ID:
|6240039
|VIRIN:
|200612-A-PC730-798
|Resolution:
|1500x1125
|Size:
|192.1 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Perna hosts TACOM Change of Command June 2020 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan native takes command at Detroit Arsenal
LEAVE A COMMENT