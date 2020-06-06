39th WSSG welcomes new commander

Col. Randy Oakland, 39th Air Base Wing commander, left, gives command to Col. James Meier, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, during the group’s change of command ceremony June 6, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Meier comes to the 39th WSSG after being the director of budget programs in the office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salazar)

