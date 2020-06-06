Col. Marc Sands, 39th Weapons System Security Group outgoing commander, gives a farewell speech during a change of command ceremony on June 6, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. According to Air Force regulations, the primary purpose of a change of command ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the formal command change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 08:47
|Photo ID:
|6239068
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-YC711-1017
|Resolution:
|4848x3513
|Size:
|891.31 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 39th WSSG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrea Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT