    39th WSSG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5]

    39th WSSG welcomes new commander

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salazar 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. James Meier, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, gives a speech during his change of command ceremony on June 6, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Meier assumed command of the 39th WSSG from Col. Marc Sands, and expressed his enthusiasm about leading the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salazar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th WSSG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrea Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    change of command
    WSSG
    39th Weapons Systems Security Group

