39th WSSG welcomes new commander

Col. James Meier, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, gives a speech during his change of command ceremony on June 6, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Meier assumed command of the 39th WSSG from Col. Marc Sands, and expressed his enthusiasm about leading the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salazar)

