    39th WSSG welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 5]

    39th WSSG welcomes new commander

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salazar 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Marc Sands (right), outgoing 39th Weapons Systems Security Group, relinquishes command to Col. Randy Oakland(left), 39th Air Base Wing commander, during the 39th WSSG Change of Command ceremony, June 6, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Col. James Meier assumed command of the 39th WSSG during a formal ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salazar)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 08:47
    Photo ID: 6239086
    VIRIN: 200606-F-YC711-1028
    Resolution: 5997x3973
    Size: 815.34 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th WSSG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrea Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change of command
    WSSG
    39th Weapons Systems Security Group

