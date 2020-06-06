Col. Marc Sands (right), outgoing 39th Weapons Systems Security Group, relinquishes command to Col. Randy Oakland(left), 39th Air Base Wing commander, during the 39th WSSG Change of Command ceremony, June 6, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Col. James Meier assumed command of the 39th WSSG during a formal ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 08:47 Photo ID: 6239086 VIRIN: 200606-F-YC711-1028 Resolution: 5997x3973 Size: 815.34 KB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th WSSG welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrea Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.