Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment operate the Battery Fire Direct Control Center sending target grids to the Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems during the Battery’s life fire certification on June 10, 2020 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. This certification makes 1-6 FAR the only fully mission capable U.S. MLRS Battalion in Europe. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Joe Bush)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 07:07 Photo ID: 6239024 VIRIN: 200610-A-BG594-009 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.95 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Battery Table XII [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.