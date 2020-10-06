Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Battery Table XII [Image 8 of 10]

    Bravo Battery Table XII

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Bush 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment load Reduced-Range Practice Rockets, or RPRR, onto their Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems in preparation for a life fire certification on June 10, 2020 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. This certification makes 1-6 FAR the only fully mission capable U.S. MLRS Battalion in Europe. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Joe Bush)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Battery Table XII [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

