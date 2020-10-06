Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment Fire Reduced-Range Practice Rockets, or RPRR, from their Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems during a life fire certification on June 10, 2020 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. This certification makes 1-6 FAR the only fully mission capable U.S. MLRS Battalion in Europe. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Joe Bush)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 07:08
|Photo ID:
|6239017
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-BG594-002
|Resolution:
|4288x1936
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bravo Battery Table XII [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
