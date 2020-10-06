Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment load Reduced-Range Practice Rockets, or RPRR, onto their Multiple Launcher Rocket Systems in preparation for a life fire certification on June 10, 2020 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area. This certification makes 1-6 FAR the only fully mission capable U.S. MLRS Battalion in Europe. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Joe Bush)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.12.2020 07:08 Photo ID: 6239018 VIRIN: 200610-A-BG594-003 Resolution: 3968x2635 Size: 5.07 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Battery Table XII [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.