    Black Eagles [Image 13 of 15]

    Black Eagles

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2019

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Peterson 

    AFN Misawa

    SEOUL (Oct. 16, 2019) Pilots from South Korea’s “Black Eagles” perform at Seoul ADEX (Aerospace and Defense Exhibition) 2019. ADEX 2019 is a military trade show including exhibitors from 35 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Peterson)

    F-16 PACAF Demo Team ADEX2019 2019 Seoul BK888

