    Performing at ADEX 2019 [Image 14 of 15]

    Performing at ADEX 2019

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2019

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Peterson 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Captain Jacob “Primo” Impellizzeri, from the PACAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, prepares to perform at Seoul ADEX (Aerospace and Defense Exhibition) 2019. ADEX 2019 is a military trade show including exhibitors from 34 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Peterson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Performing at ADEX 2019 [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

