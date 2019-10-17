U.S. Air Force Captain Jacob “Primo” Impellizzeri, from the PACAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, prepares to perform at Seoul ADEX (Aerospace and Defense Exhibition) 2019. ADEX 2019 is a military trade show including exhibitors from 34 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Peterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2019 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 23:15 Photo ID: 6238775 VIRIN: 191017-N-BK888-0564 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.03 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Performing at ADEX 2019 [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.