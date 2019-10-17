U.S. Air Force Captain Jacob “Primo” Impellizzeri, from the PACAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, prepares to perform at Seoul ADEX (Aerospace and Defense Exhibition) 2019. ADEX 2019 is a military trade show including exhibitors from 34 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 23:15
|Photo ID:
|6238775
|VIRIN:
|191017-N-BK888-0564
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.03 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Performing at ADEX 2019 [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
