    Enlisted perspective on Mental Health

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. John Doleski, 17th Medical Group mental health clinic flight commander, unpacks parts to a biofeedback medical device in the mental health clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2020. The equipment was used to record the patient's heart rate while monitoring the biological response to an introduced stressor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted perspective on Mental Health [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

