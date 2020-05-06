Enlisted perspective on Mental Health

U.S. Air Force Maj. John Doleski, 17th Medical Group mental health clinic flight commander, unpacks parts to a biofeedback medical device in the mental health clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2020. The equipment was used to record the patient's heart rate while monitoring the biological response to an introduced stressor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

