    Enlisted perspective on Mental Health [Image 3 of 4]

    Enlisted perspective on Mental Health

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eugene McIntyre, 17th Medical Group mental health technician, practices a mental health awareness brief in the mental health clinic conference room on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2020. McIntyre enlisted with an open general AFSC and was offered the mental health technician position while undergoing Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 18:07
    Photo ID: 6238575
    VIRIN: 200605-F-DX569-1007
    Resolution: 5480x3914
    Size: 14.35 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted perspective on Mental Health [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    brief
    alcohol
    Texas
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Basic Military Training
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    AFSC
    mental health technician
    breathalyzer
    mental health awareness
    17th Medical Group
    MHT
    17th MDG
    medical treatment plan
    open general
    Airman 1st Class Eugene McIntyre

