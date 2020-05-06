Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enlisted perspective on Mental Health

    Enlisted perspective on Mental Health

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jade Herb, 17th Medical Group mental health technician, trains Airman 1st Class Alyssa Roxas, 17th MDG mental health technician, how to conduct an alcohol breathalyzer test in the mental health clinic conference room on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2020. The mental health clinic conducted breathalyzer tests to make sure patients followed their medical treatment plan and received no legal repercussions for positive breathalyzer test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlisted perspective on Mental Health [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

