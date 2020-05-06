U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alyssa Roxas, 17th Medical Group mental health technician, performs a patient evaluation, with a social distance of six feet away, in the mental health clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2020. Roxas was trained to schedule new-patient appointments, provide evaluations, administer crisis intervention, perform pre-deployment psychological testing, and address safety concerns. (U.S. Air For photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)
Enlisted perspective on Mental Health
