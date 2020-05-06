U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alyssa Roxas, 17th Medical Group mental health technician, performs a patient evaluation, with a social distance of six feet away, in the mental health clinic on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 5, 2020. Roxas was trained to schedule new-patient appointments, provide evaluations, administer crisis intervention, perform pre-deployment psychological testing, and address safety concerns. (U.S. Air For photo by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.11.2020 18:06 Photo ID: 6238574 VIRIN: 200605-F-DX569-1008 Resolution: 4564x3260 Size: 9.52 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enlisted perspective on Mental Health [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.