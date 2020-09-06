Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Kai Torkelson, held a moment of silence at the “Unity at our C.O.R.E.” command event June 9, encouraging each person to reflect in their own way. In an expression of solidarity, Torkelson took a knee in remembrance of George Floyd and in honor of all Black Americans.

