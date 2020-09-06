Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Kai Torkelson, held a moment of silence at the “Unity at our C.O.R.E.” command event June 9, encouraging each person to reflect in their own way. In an expression of solidarity, Torkelson took a knee in remembrance of George Floyd and in honor of all Black Americans.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 08:56
|Photo ID:
|6237821
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-YO710-007
|Resolution:
|2966x4448
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unity at our C.O.R.E. [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Unity at our C.O.R.E.”: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Holds Ceremony Committing to Valuing and Respecting All Employees
LEAVE A COMMENT