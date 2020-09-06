Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Kai Torkelson, committed to ensuring a more inclusive workplace for all employees at the “Unity at our C.O.R.E.” command event June 9. “We need daily commitment and dedication in America’s Shipyard to stamping out racism, injustice, indignity and disrespect. It will not be tolerated,” he said.

