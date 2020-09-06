Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unity at our C.O.R.E. [Image 2 of 4]

    Unity at our C.O.R.E.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Kai Torkelson, committed to ensuring a more inclusive workplace for all employees at the “Unity at our C.O.R.E.” command event June 9. “We need daily commitment and dedication in America’s Shipyard to stamping out racism, injustice, indignity and disrespect. It will not be tolerated,” he said.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 08:55
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    “Unity at our C.O.R.E.”: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Holds Ceremony Committing to Valuing and Respecting All Employees

    NNSY
    Pier 6
    9 JUN 2020
    Unity at our CORE

