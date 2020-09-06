Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Kai Torkelson, committed to ensuring a more inclusive workplace for all employees at the “Unity at our C.O.R.E.” command event June 9. “We need daily commitment and dedication in America’s Shipyard to stamping out racism, injustice, indignity and disrespect. It will not be tolerated,” he said.
|06.09.2020
|06.11.2020 08:55
|6237822
|200609-N-YO710-003
|5717x3811
|4.17 MB
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, Unity at our C.O.R.E. [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Unity at our C.O.R.E.”: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Holds Ceremony Committing to Valuing and Respecting All Employees
