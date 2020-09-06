Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unity at our C.O.R.E. [Image 3 of 4]

    Unity at our C.O.R.E.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Diversity and Inclusion Director Tarane Parker spoke at the “Unity at our C.O.R.E.” command event June 9. “The Unity at our C.O.R.E. Command Event was set up to bring NNSY together to address the issues, acknowledge that our workforce is experiencing a myriad of emotions, and encourage everyone to come together and unite as one. There is no better time to advocate for change than now,” said Parker.

    “Unity at our C.O.R.E.”: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Holds Ceremony Committing to Valuing and Respecting All Employees

