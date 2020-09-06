Norfolk Naval Shipyard Diversity and Inclusion Director Tarane Parker spoke at the “Unity at our C.O.R.E.” command event June 9. “The Unity at our C.O.R.E. Command Event was set up to bring NNSY together to address the issues, acknowledge that our workforce is experiencing a myriad of emotions, and encourage everyone to come together and unite as one. There is no better time to advocate for change than now,” said Parker.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 08:55
|Photo ID:
|6237823
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-YO710-016
|Resolution:
|6502x4335
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unity at our C.O.R.E. [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Unity at our C.O.R.E.”: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Holds Ceremony Committing to Valuing and Respecting All Employees
LEAVE A COMMENT