MA1 Brenda Brooks presents the U.S. flag to Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Director Tarane Parker during the “Unity at our C.O.R.E.” command event June 9. The flag was flown above Norfolk Naval Shipyard June 9 and presented to the D&I team as a symbol of the promise of a more inclusive workplace.
|06.09.2020
|06.11.2020 08:55
|6237824
|200609-N-YO710-037
|5704x3803
|6.84 MB
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|2
|0
|0
“Unity at our C.O.R.E.”: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Holds Ceremony Committing to Valuing and Respecting All Employees
