    Unity at our C.O.R.E. [Image 4 of 4]

    Unity at our C.O.R.E.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    MA1 Brenda Brooks presents the U.S. flag to Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Director Tarane Parker during the “Unity at our C.O.R.E.” command event June 9. The flag was flown above Norfolk Naval Shipyard June 9 and presented to the D&I team as a symbol of the promise of a more inclusive workplace.

    This work, Unity at our C.O.R.E. [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    “Unity at our C.O.R.E.”: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Holds Ceremony Committing to Valuing and Respecting All Employees

    NNSY
    Pier 6
    9 JUN 2020
    Unity at our CORE

