U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions

Sgt. Kodjo Adoukonou, assigned to the 78th Signal Battalion, gets ready to do one more leg tuck during the U.S. Army Japan 2020 Army Week Functional Fitness Team Competition at Camp Zama, Japan, June 9.

