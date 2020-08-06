Sgt. Andre Ariza, assigned to the 78th Signal Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the U.S. Army Japan 2020 Army Week Functional Fitness Team Competition at Camp Zama, Japan, June 9.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 22:06
|Photo ID:
|6237514
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-IT218-005
|Resolution:
|4560x3220
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|JP
This work, U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions [Image 14 of 14], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
