U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions

Capt. David Ragsdale, front right; Capt. Matthew Remley, front left; Sgt. 1st Class Stanley Green, back right; and Lt. Col. Christopher Browning, back left, all assigned to I Corps Forward, compete in the litter carry during the U.S. Army Japan 2020 Army Week Functional Fitness Team Competition at Camp Zama, Japan, June 9.

