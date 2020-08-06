Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions [Image 10 of 14]

    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions

    JAPAN

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Capt. David Ragsdale, front right; Capt. Matthew Remley, front left; Sgt. 1st Class Stanley Green, back right; and Lt. Col. Christopher Browning, back left, all assigned to I Corps Forward, compete in the litter carry during the U.S. Army Japan 2020 Army Week Functional Fitness Team Competition at Camp Zama, Japan, June 9.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 22:05
    Photo ID: 6237521
    VIRIN: 200611-A-IT218-009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions [Image 14 of 14], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Army Week
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    HQAMC
    COVID-19
    target_news_asiapacific
    245th Army Birthday
    Army Bbirthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT