Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keon Ellison, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, clears an obstacle while competing in the U.S. Army Japan 2020 Army Week Functional Fitness Team Competition at Camp Zama, Japan, June 9.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 22:06
|Photo ID:
|6237513
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-IT218-002
|Resolution:
|5581x3881
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions [Image 14 of 14], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Japan celebrates 245th Army Birthday with competitions
LEAVE A COMMENT