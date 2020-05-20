Lab assistants from Wilford Hall Medical Center at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, hold up packages containing nasal swabs that are to be delivered to Brooke Army Medical Center to test for COVID-19, May 20, 2020. The swabs were collected, delivered, and tested in a 12-hour span. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 19:25 Photo ID: 6237462 VIRIN: 200520-F-LD788-1005 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 197.69 KB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27 SOLRS, multiple units execute quarantine requirement for deployments [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.