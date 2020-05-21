27 SOLRS, multiple units execute quarantine requirement for deployments

Members of the 318th Special Operations Squadron pose for a photo in front of a PC-12 Mustang at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 20, 2020. The crew safely delivered over 100 nasal swabs from deployers to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, to be tested for COVID-19. (Courtesy Photo)

