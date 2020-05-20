27 SOLRS, multiple units execute quarantine requirement for deployments

Airman 1st Class Sinead Brosnan, 27th Special Operations Medical Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, takes a nasal swab of a deployer to test for COVID-19 before a deployment at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 20, 2020. Over 100 nasal swabs were collected from deployers in order to meet theater requirements. (Courtesy Photo)
