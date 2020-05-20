Airman 1st Class Sinead Brosnan, 27th Special Operations Medical Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, takes a nasal swab of a deployer to test for COVID-19 before a deployment at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 20, 2020. Over 100 nasal swabs were collected from deployers in order to meet theater requirements. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 19:25 Photo ID: 6237458 VIRIN: 200520-F-LD788-1001 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 435.67 KB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27 SOLRS, multiple units execute quarantine requirement for deployments [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.