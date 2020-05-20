Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOLRS, multiple units execute quarantine requirement for deployments [Image 1 of 5]

    27 SOLRS, multiple units execute quarantine requirement for deployments

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Vernon Walter 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Sinead Brosnan, 27th Special Operations Medical Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, takes a nasal swab of a deployer to test for COVID-19 before a deployment at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 20, 2020. Over 100 nasal swabs were collected from deployers in order to meet theater requirements. (Courtesy Photo)

    This work, 27 SOLRS, multiple units execute quarantine requirement for deployments [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

