Staff Sgt. Ashley Malawey, 27th Special Operations Aerospace Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, takes a nasal swab of a deployer to test for COVID-19 before a deployment at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 20, 2020. After retrieving the nasal swabs, members of the 27th Special Operations Medical Group packaged and prepared the swabs for air transport to be delivered to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 19:25
|Photo ID:
|6237459
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-LD788-1002
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|407.22 KB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
27 SOLRS, multiple units execute quarantine requirement for deployments
