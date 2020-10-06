SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) – Independence-class Littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) returns to its homeport of San Diego following the successful completion a 12-month rotational deployment. The ship operated in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6237430
|VIRIN:
|200610-N-OA516-2054
|Resolution:
|4416x3154
|Size:
|778.05 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200610-N-OA516-2054 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT