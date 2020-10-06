200610-N-OA516-2015

SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) – Independence-class Littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) returns to its homeport of San Diego following the successful completion a 12-month rotational deployment. The ship operated in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)
USS Montgomery Returns from Deployment
