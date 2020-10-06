200610-N-OA516-2053

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) – Independence-class Littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) returns to its homeport of San Diego following the successful completion a 12-month rotational deployment. The ship operated in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    IMAGE INFO

