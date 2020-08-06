15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jevon Thomas, left, and Lance Cpl. Jonathon Stevens, both low altitude air defense gunmen with 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, provide security against unmanned aircraft with a Modi II Electronic Counter Measure system at a forward staging base during Realistic Urban Training, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 08, 2020. This exercise enhances the integration and collective capability of the MEU's command, air, ground and logistics elements while conducting a series of challenging and realistic training events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

