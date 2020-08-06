Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 3 of 6]

    15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jevon Thomas, left, and Lance Cpl. Jonathon Stevens, both low altitude air defense gunmen with 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, provide security against unmanned aircraft with a Modi II Electronic Counter Measure system at a forward staging base during Realistic Urban Training, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 08, 2020. This exercise enhances the integration and collective capability of the MEU's command, air, ground and logistics elements while conducting a series of challenging and realistic training events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 17:01
    Photo ID: 6237372
    VIRIN: 200608-M-ZN327-1164
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Britany Rowlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett
    15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett
    15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett
    15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett
    15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett
    15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    night
    raid
    15th MEU
    Charlie Company
    U.S. Marine Corps
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    assault
    BLT 1/4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT