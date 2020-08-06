15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. George Battle, a radio operator with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a radio check from a forward staging base during Realistic Urban Training at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 08, 2020. This exercise enhances the integration and collective capability of the MEU's command, air, ground and logistics elements while conducting a series of challenging and realistic training events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

