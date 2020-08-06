A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides rear security on the ramp of a CH-53E Super Stallion en route to a forward staging base during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, June 8, 2020. This exercise enhances the integration and collective capability of the MEU's command, air, ground and logistics elements while conducting a series of challenging and realistic training events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 17:05 Photo ID: 6237370 VIRIN: 200608-M-ZN327-1019 Resolution: 2048x1152 Size: 1.44 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Britany Rowlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.