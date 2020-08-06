15th MEU establishes an FSB at Fort Hunter Liggett

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. David Burton, a communications officer with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sets up an omni-electric 254 field expedient antenna at a forward staging base during Realistic Urban Training, at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 08, 2020. This exercise enhances the integration and collective capability of the MEU's command, air, ground and logistics elements while conducting a series of challenging and realistic training events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

