Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A little bit country, a little bit tactical [Image 6 of 6]

    A little bit country, a little bit tactical

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Skelton, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Airman, stand by the ocean on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 5, 2020. TACP Airmen undergo extensive physical, mental, and technical training to ensure they can do their job well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:21
    Photo ID: 6237242
    VIRIN: 200605-F-FH328-0085
    Resolution: 5552x4000
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A little bit country, a little bit tactical [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A little bit country, a little bit tactical
    A little bit country, a little bit tactical
    A little bit country, a little bit tactical
    A little bit country, a little bit tactical
    A little bit country, a little bit tactical
    A little bit country, a little bit tactical

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A little bit country, a little tactical

    TAGS

    tacp
    hickam
    jbphh
    oahu
    hawaii
    aloha
    15thwing
    hickamafb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT