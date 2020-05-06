U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Skelton, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Airman, stands in front of a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, June 5, 2020. TACP Airmen train while down range and on simulations to ensure they are always battle-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:21 Photo ID: 6237239 VIRIN: 200605-F-FH328-0036 Resolution: 5440x4000 Size: 13.63 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A little bit country, a little bit tactical [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.