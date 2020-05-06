A little bit country, a little bit tactical

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Skelton, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Airman, stands beside a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, June 5, 2020. TACP Airmen work closely with the U.S. Army and go on missions to ensure all airstrikes hit the right target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

