U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Skelton, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party Airman, sits by the beach on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 5, 2020. The job of a TACP Airman is to ensure airstrikes hit the right target downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 16:21 Photo ID: 6237241 VIRIN: 200605-F-FH328-0058 Resolution: 5744x4000 Size: 9.92 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A little bit country, a little bit tactical [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.