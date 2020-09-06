Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR

Tech. Sgt. Brooks Jones, 19th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer and handler, and MWD Alfa, are the newest drug detection team on Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. Together, Jones and Alfa have served for over 28 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)

