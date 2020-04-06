Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR [Image 4 of 5]

    Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Military Working Dog Alfa is a drug detection dog who has been at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, for over eight years. To maintain proficiency, Alfa completes the obedience training course at least twice a week, while also performing multiple drug detection scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 14:30
