Military Working Dog Alfa is a drug detection dog who has been at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, for over eight years. To maintain proficiency, Alfa completes the obedience training course at least twice a week, while also performing multiple drug detection scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 14:30
|Photo ID:
|6237123
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-ZA639-1071
|Resolution:
|2330x3494
|Size:
|894.68 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR
