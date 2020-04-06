Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR

Military Working Dog Alfa is a drug detection dog who has been at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, for over eight years. To maintain proficiency, Alfa completes the obedience training course at least twice a week, while also performing multiple drug detection scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)

