Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR

Tech. Sgt. Brooks Jones, 19th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer and handler, and MWD Alfa, prepare for the obedience training course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2020. With base security playing a critical role, the MWD team must always be on high alert as one small mistake could negatively impact the integrity of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)

