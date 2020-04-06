Military Working Dog Alfa, completes the obedience training course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2020. To maintain proficiency, Alfa completes the obedience training course at least twice a week, while also performing multiple drug detection scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 14:30 Photo ID: 6237122 VIRIN: 200604-F-ZA639-1040 Resolution: 4732x3155 Size: 2.23 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.