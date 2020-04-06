Military Working Dog Alfa, completes the obedience training course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2020. To maintain proficiency, Alfa completes the obedience training course at least twice a week, while also performing multiple drug detection scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 14:30
|Photo ID:
|6237122
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-ZA639-1040
|Resolution:
|4732x3155
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR
