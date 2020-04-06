Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR [Image 3 of 5]

    Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Military Working Dog Alfa, completes the obedience training course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 4, 2020. To maintain proficiency, Alfa completes the obedience training course at least twice a week, while also performing multiple drug detection scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Irvin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deter, Detect, and Defeat: MWD training safeguards TLR

    security
    trainer
    handler
    MWD
    dog
    Defender
    LRAFB
    TLR
    19th SFS

